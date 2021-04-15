Northeast Delhi violence: Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid gets bail

Delhi court on April 15 granted bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in connection with the northeast Delhi violence case.

The court noted that he can't be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that others who were part of the mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter.

Khalid was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

More than 750 cases were registered in the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured.

So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

The violence broke out in northeast Delhi between Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporters and protesters on Feb 24, 2020.

Umar Khalid got arrested last year in the matter.