COVID scare: Delhiites welcome 'weekend curfew'

After Delhi government announced 'weekend curfew' in national capital amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the delhiites on April 15, welcomed the Union Territory govt's decision.

Delhi has reported 16,699 fresh COVID-19 infections on April 15.

As per the new guidelines applicable till April 30, or till further order, all shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar places will be closed.