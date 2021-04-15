How to Save Yourself From Toxic Productivity

Toxic productivity, aka workaholism, is essentially an unhealthy desire to constantly be productive.

According to business coach Simone Milasas, those afflicted by toxic productivity “feel like a failure” if they’re not being productive.

If you are dealing with toxic productivity, here are five ways to save yourself.

1.

Fight the urge to ask “what should I be doing right now?” and learn to take a well-deserved break.

2.

Recognize that others are not as aware as you think they are of the extra work being done.

3.

Schedule time for self-care.

4.

Remember that you can be committed to your job without it being your “sole identity.”.

5.

Acknowledge that the “hustle culture” mentality is unhealthy and not worth missing out on your life