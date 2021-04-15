Houston hosts blood drive

City leaders teamed up with Vitalant for a blood drive.

City leaders are teaming up with vitalant for a blood drive later today.

Representative tanya mccrory said canceled blood drives led to the lost of 900 units of blood.

All blood types are needed but specifically type o blood which is universal.

You can stop by the houston city hall to make a donation from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Houston mayor parker said he and city leaders are willing to help with anything to aid local health care workers.

Stay at home shop houston shop local hire locals help locals and, you know, one part of it is you know our blood drive doesn't necessarily help somebody locally but he can."

" if you just got vaccinated mccrory said you are still eligible to donate blood immediately.

