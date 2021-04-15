Interview: Jessica Butler, Lee County Master Gardeners

Carter a local organization needs your help with a fund raiser joining us is jessica butler a volunteer with the lee county master gardeners the lee county master gardeners' annual fundraiser plant sale is our most important event of the year as it funds our volunteer service projects which beautify and educate lee county all year long.

We will follow msu covid-19 guidelines which currently include wearing masks and social distancing.

We will have a wide variety of plants for sale.

You can check our website for plant list: leecountymastergardeners.com stay tuned to this event page and our website for the latest updates on the sale, especially any changes that may arise prior to the event regarding possible changes to msu covid-19 guidelines.

The main event is saturday, april 17 from8:00 a.m.

To noon.

The after-sale will be monday, april 19 and tuesday april 20 from 9:00 a.m.

To 2:00 p.m.

Be sure to byow (bring your own wheelbarrow or wagon) so you can shop and carry your plants home easily.

We look forward to seeing you!

Please help us spread the word about our sale by sharing this event page with your friends.

The sale will be held at the lee county msu extension service office located at 5338 cliff gookin blvd.

In