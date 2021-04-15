LaMarcus Aldridge Announces NBA Retirement After Experiencing Irregular Heartbeat

LaMarcus Aldridge Announces NBA Retirement After Experiencing Irregular Heartbeat.

He took to social media to share his decision.

Today, I write this letter with a heavy heart.

My last game I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat, LaMarcus Aldridge, via Twitter.

The next morning I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out, LaMarcus Aldridge, via Twitter.

Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was still one of the scariest things I’ve experienced, LaMarcus Aldridge, via Twitter.

With that being said, I've made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA, LaMarcus Aldridge, via Twitter.

The 35-year-old had a 15-year career with the NBA.

He had seven All-star berths and 6 All-NBA nods.

After signing with the Brooklyn Nets in March, he averaged 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in just five games.

The Nets organization fully supports LaMarcus’ decision, and while we value what he has brought to our team during his short time in Brooklyn, his health and well being are far more important than the game of basketball, Nets general manager Sean Marks, via statement