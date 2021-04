Cameron Mathison Reflects On Battle With Cancer, Teases 'General Hospital' Role

Back in 2019, we spoke with Cameron Mathison and his family about his battle with kidney cancer.

Now, in 2021, the TV host is cancer-free and is returning to his soap opera roots on "General Hospital".

ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with Mathison, who shared how he's continuing to live his life to the fullest and what fans can expect from his new role on the small screen.