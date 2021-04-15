Pet of the Week: Jeffrey and Cameow

First up - we have a familiar face for you... this is jeffrey!

This handsome 4-year-old pit bull terrier is a high energy, friendly boy.

He's a load of fun, and enjoys the shelter's play group, but he can be a bit of a handful for dogs who prefer a gentler play style.

He's about 60 pounds - but he wants to be heard as much as he's seen.

He can be a bit vocal and would be perfect for a pet parent who wants to know how their fur kid is feeling.

At four-years-old, he still has a lot to learn.

Jeffrey could benefit from obedience classes giving him a great way to bond with his human.

Please remember it's not his fault, things like walking on a leash don't necessarily come as easily to a doggy who didn't grow up doing it.

The volunteers who have worked with jeffrey describe him as a likable, goofy boy who loves to play and is very gentle when taking treats...which is arguably his favorite part of the day.

If you consider your home an active place and would love the addition of a playmate, please call to make an appointment to meet jeffrey...and introduce him to your two- and four-legged family members alike.

His adoption fee is $150, plus $25 for an annual dog license, if you live in jackson county.

Jeffrey has had a couple of tough breaks and his shot at a loving home is long overdue.

Please consider adopting him.

For more information or to set up an appointment, please call the jackson county animal shelter at 541-774-6654.

Next up - meet cameow!

He's a handsome 2-year-old gray and white tabby with amazing, big green eyes.

Although he loves being gently petted, he is more of an independent kind of cat and can be frisky when he has had enough loving from his human.

Kids may be too much for cameow... he prefers a bit older crowd.

So, he would probably do best in a quiet home with adults only.

As a long hair kitty, h will require regular brushing to keep him happy and healthy.

If you have the time, patience, and love to help cameow start a new life, please consider adopting him today.

For more informtion and to set up an appointment to meet the shelter kitties, please call the jackson county animal shelter at 541-774-6654.

The adoption fee for cats 6 months and older is $60.

If you are interested in cameow or jeffrey, or any other pets, please contact the jackson county animal shelter at 541-774-6654.

