Classic vehicles electrified

California based auto company Zero Labs creates restomod electric vehicles like the Land-Rover Series III 109 wagon and first gen Ford Bronco.

Each electric vehicle will have a range of 235 miles with the 400V 100 kWh battery.

Each vehicle will include an independent suspension located in the rear and front, and will make 600 horsepower with a max 18,000 RPM.

