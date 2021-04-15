The federal court in the Wabash Valley's district says you should watch out for this jury duty scam

(WTHI) - The United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana is warning of a jury duty scam.

People have reported being contacted by someone claiming to be with the court.

They're spoofing the court's actual number.

That means the call looks like it's coming from the court.

The scammers are trying to threaten people into paying money.

A court will never call someone and demand a payment.

You can always verify your standing by calling the court in question.