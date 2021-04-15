Study: Benefits Of Vaccination, Despite Recent Blood Clot Concerns, Outweigh Risks Of Getting COVID
Researchers say that the risk of cerebral venous thrombosis, or CVT for short, is eight to 10 times higher after COVID infection than from the vaccines meant to protect against the virus.

