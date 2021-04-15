Pharma owner arrested in Indore with 400 'fake' remdesivir vials

The Crime Branch in Indore has arrested an owner of a pharmaceutical unit for allegedly selling fake doses of anti-viral drug remdesivir, considered life-saving for critical patients of COVID-19.

Police recovered around 400 vials labelled as remdesivir.

Guruprasad Parashar, Additional Superintendent of Police in Indore Crime Branch, informed that prime facie it has been found that the accused got the vials made from a pharma unit in Himachal Pradesh.

The development comes as the country is facing a shortage of the anti-viral drug, and several reports of black marketing have been seen in various states.

India has recently banned the export of remdesivir to accommodate the rising domestic demand in view of surge in infections.