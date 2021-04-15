Coliseum Medical Center is celebrating 50 years of providing hospital care

The facility first opened as Coliseum Park Hospital on February 15

speaking of perserving history, coliseum medical centers is celebrating 50 years of providing hospital care to middle georgia.

The facility first opened as coliseum park hospital on february 15th, 19-71.

H-c-a healthcare in nashville spent seven million dollars to build the 223-bed hospital.

There are now 310 beds, along with 24-hour emergency care, diagnostic