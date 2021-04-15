'...when everybody is ready to go back to work there are no jobs for them.' Businesses are finding i

Businesses are finding it tough to hire future employees

'...when everybody is ready to go back to work there are no jobs for them.'

Unemployment numbers continue to be high across both indiana and illinois..

Many are still filing for assistance.

According to the department of labor... last week in illinois... 16-thousand 9-hundred-44 filed for the aid.

This is 762 "more" then the week before.

In indiana...10-thousand 5- hundred-90 filed an unemployment claim.

This is 25-hundred "more" than the previous week.

Many companies are struggling right now to find people to work... even with indiana and illinois umemployment on the rise.

On news 10 first at five we told you about the need for people to get back to work.

Now... news 10's bri shackelford joins us in the studio to explain more about what problems we could run into in the future.

Right now....the unemployment rate in the united states is low.

But...an economics professor at indiana state university tells me this number doesn't accurately reflect what we are seeing in the current job market.

[take pkg incue: "isu economics professor... outcue: .....those benefit's expire.

Duration:1:31] pk} isu economics professor robert guell says in a normal period of time....unemployment checks are normally capped at roughly around 3-hundred dollars a week.

But....because we are not in a normal time....the government is giving people more than that.

Guell says the extra money people are receiving is putting a strain on many local businesses.

"if they can't find workers then they can't operate their businesses or they have to raise wages and prices in order to compensate if they are sufficiently desperate to get people to work."

Those increasing wages are what we are seeing right now.

Owner of labor link todd hein says his clients are desperately looking for workers right now.

In fact....he tells me that companies are increasing their hourly wage...and labor link is also offering incentives to get people placed in jobs.

Hein tells me he's doing everything he can in order to ensure that people will still have a place to work once the pandemic is over.

"my fear is you're going to see more of these clients go to robotics.

Pay a little extra that way they don't have to rely on as many people to be there and they can still do the job.

And then when everybody is ready to go back to work there's no jobs for them."

Guell says we need workers...and we need them now.

He tells me if we don't get this problem fixed soon....we may be seeing more problems to come.

"they should take these jobs as they become availible.

Simply so, as to have jobs when those benefits expire."

Hein says if you're scared to get a job because of covid-19...many businesses are taking the necessary precautions in order to protect you.

He tells me that there are many places looking to hire....in every type of field.

He just needs people willing to work.