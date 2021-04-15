Jubilant Israelis celebrate Independence Day with prayer, flyovers and dancing

Israel celebrated its 73rd Independence Day Wednesday evening, April 14.
In Jerusalem, crowds were seen dancing in front of the famous Western Wall.
In Tel Aviv, the jets even drew a figure of a heart in the sky to the delight of spectators.
Crowds were again allowed to watch the annual flyby after the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions.