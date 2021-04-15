Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai to be sentenced

On Friday (April 16), Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai faces four separate court appearances, a sign of the severity with which Beijing authorities Lai, the owner of the pro

On Friday (April 16), Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai faces four separate court appearances, a sign of the severity with which Beijing authorities Lai, the owner of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, is scheduled to be sentenced on charges related to unauthorized protests in a pair of hearings.

Then, a hearing to kick off a fraud case related to his company’s office space and begin what could be the most serious trial under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law.

“Four cases in one day?

Come on, that’s ridiculous,” said Mark Simon, Lai’s long-time deputy, in media reports.

“This is about showing their ability to crush the guy they think is the most powerful man in the movement.

They’re sending a message to everyone.” In total, Hong Kong authorities are pursuing six separate cases against Lai, whose arrest former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence once called “deeply offensive and an affront to freedom-loving people around the world.” This stock footage is from December 31, 2020.