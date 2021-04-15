Half Shell Oyster House raises minimum wage for non-tipped employees

Drown".

- - half shell oyster house and rac- house steaks & spirits- has implemented a 12 dollar - minimum wage for all non- - tipped employees beginning- today.- the restaurants are currently - hiring at all of their location- and have implemented a company- wide "bring a friend to - work" incentives program .- current employees who refer a - friend to apply and - complete training with the- restaurant will receive 200 - dollars, and if that new- employee remains for 30 - days the referring employee wil- receive 300 - dollars.- signing bonuses will also be- offered to those hired.

- those who get hired and complet- the training will - receive 100 dollars and 200 - dollars on their second check,- and after 90 days will receive- 300 dollars.- john graham, area director for- half shell oyster house - tells news 25 why they decided- - - - to raise minimum wage and add i- extra incentives.

- - "well its a tough world to get- people in the - door.

I know everybody right no- is having an issue with staffin- so we were- thinking anything we could do t- make sure we have our - restaurants taken care- - - - of.

If the managers are working- and they don't have enough staf- than they have to - - - - work harder so its really - important for us to get enough- staff so doing a signing bonus- will help that out and hopefull- get more people through the doo- and qualifies - people that's even better"- those interested can apply- online or in person - monday-friday at- all locations.-