Adam Toledo Shooting Video: Expert Says Close Look At Footage Shows Boy Holding Gun; 'The Barrel Of The Gun Was Shining'

Was Adam Toledo holding a gun when a police officer shot and killed him last month?

It’s a key question as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability continues to investigate the shooting after releasing video footage and other materials on Thursday.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina spoke to experts who honed in on the few seconds just before the officer opened fire.