New cookie shop in Chico bakes up recipe for success

Co-Owner Jon Rouse said so far, the store has received a warm welcome.

The store bakes fresh cookies every day..

And what's leftover at the end of the day..

Is donated to the local 'salavation army', the 'torres shelter' and the 'true north housing alliance.'

'rouse' hired 45 new employees..

Many grateful for the opportunity to have a job during a pandemic.

@1:45-2:03 'many employees i do have, mentioned it's been super difficult to find a job locally, in town,, and lot wanted to be hired..

So i have a lot of employees very hungry to work..

And that's been a great positive thing, but i'ts also been great for them because many were having difficulty paying rent."

'crumbl' has more than 200 flavors of cookies..

That alternate every week.

But the secret ingredient..

Rouse says..

Giving back to the community..

The shop in chico is the only one located north of sacramento.

A new 'crumbl' will be opening in yuba city in july.

