Jobless theft 4.15.21

On a day kentucky opens unemployment offices for in- person help as frustrated people continue to fight get their jobless benefits...a state report is made public that some full-time state workers...who were never out of work during this pandemic...claimed and received unemployment payments...scamming the system.

The lexington herald-leader obtained the state report through the open records act.

The report says at least 19 workers improperly collected more than 54-thousand dollars in state and federal payments.

The report says most of the workers were in the unemployment office or the unemployment insurance commission office where they processed claims. the governor says some of the workers have been fired....all of the behavior...unaccep table.

"it's people taking advantage of their position and it was not okay and it denegrates the hard work of every other ui employee that showed-up to do the right thing each and every day."

Ots image:right unemployment scandal ky state seal.jpg the governor says it's being discussed whether any of the workers accused of being involved will be criminally charged.

