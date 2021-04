Laid off and evicted amid Covid-19: "We ain't got nowhere to go"

Go There heads to Houston, Texas to look at the impact Covid-19 is having on those facing evictions in the United States.

CNN’s Kyung Lah follows a Texas sheriff issuing orders to evict, and interviews individuals suffering the loss of their homes – just before the CDC issued an order on September 2 to halt evictions across the country until the end of 2020.