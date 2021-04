South Korea sets up drive-through coronavirus testing

South Korea has more cases of the coronavirus than any other country in the world outside of mainland China.

In response, the city of Goyang has developed free drive-through clinics to test for the virus, freeing up hospitals, protecting healthcare workers and speeding up the testing process.

CNN’s Ivan Watson visits one of these sites, where he was met by doctors in protective gear – nasal swabs at the ready – to undergo the test.