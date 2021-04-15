LFCHD J&J 4.15.21

THE LEXINGTON-FAYETTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS CANCELED ITS JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINATION CLINIC SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW,

Co health dept..jpg the lexington- fayette county health department has canceled its johnson and johnson vaccination clinic scheduled for tomorrow, l3: abc 36 news white lexington health department cancels j&amp;j vaccine clinic scheduled for tomorrow at ... the department was scheduled to give out the doses at consolidated baptist church.

The cancellation comes following the statewide halt on use of the single- dose vaccine while the c-d-c and f-d-a review reports that six women developed rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

Almost seven million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the u-s and federal health officials say... beyond those six cases..

No other issues have been reported.

The lexington- fayette county health also administers the moderna vaccine and is recommending anyone scheduled to get their second dose keep their appointment.

Ots image:left flood donations