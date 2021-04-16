Unlikely Superhero Duo and Real-Life Besties Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer Talk Taking on Their Superpowers in the Actio

Thunder Force , finds childhood friends, Lydia (Melissa McCarthy) and Emily (Octavia Spencer) reunited after 30 years of being out of touch.

Emily is now a scientist who has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people.

Lydia accidentally gives herself the abilities and the friends are forced to become an unlikely superhero duo.

Spencer and McCarthy who have been real-life friends for more than 20 years give a funny performance and p.s.

Enjoyed doing their own stunts!

The film's writer and director Ben Falcone (also known as McCarthy's hubby) also stars in the action-comedy flick, as well as Jason Bateman and Bobby Cannavale.

You can stream it now, exclusively on Netflix.