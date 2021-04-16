Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to end season on a high in Europa League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to end the season on a high after Manchester United set-up a Europa League semi-final against Roma.Marcus Rashford’s strike and a late Bruno Fernandes penalty in Granada last week put the Red Devils in control of their quarter-final tie against the European debutants.United followed that up with another 2-0 win on Thursday, when Edinson Cavani’s early volley and a late Jesus Vallejo own goal sealed a 4-0 aggregate triumph and the club’s 18th continental semi-final.
Man Utd second leg vs Granada could be perfect opportunity for 'forgotten' star
Daily Star
Ole Gunner Solskjaer could hand a rare start to one of Man United's forgotten men tonight with the Red Devils almost through in..