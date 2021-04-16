For last 9 days, AAP leaders on hunger strike in Odisha over power tariff

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Odisha is leading an indefinite strike since last 9 days over hike in power tariffs in the state.

Party's state head Nishikanta Mohapatra said despite Odisha being a power surplus state, the government has raised the price of electricity multiple times in the state in the last five months.

Calling electricity a basic right, Mohapatra urged the government to make power up to 200 units free in the state.

Incidentally, AAP does not have any legislators in Odisha, and the protest is being seen as its strategy to make base in the state.