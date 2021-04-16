Niranjani Akhara exits Kumbh Mela amid rising COVID cases

Seeing the rise of COVID cases, the Niranjani Akhada announced its intentions to limit their participation in Kumbh Mela till April 17.

The development comes after several of the saints testing positive for coronvirus.

Niranjani Akhada secretary Mahant Ravindra Puri said the 'Maha Snan' has concluded, and keeping in mind the continuous spread of COVID-19, the akhada will not participate in the event any further.

However, Kumbh Mela Inspector General Sanjay Gunjyal said the decision is limited to the jurisdiction of the akhada and the ongoing Kumbh Mela will continue until further orders.

More than 1000 devotees have tested positive for coronavirus in last few days, with images and videos of massive gathering at Har Ki Pauri attracting criticism amid the second wave of pandemic in the country.