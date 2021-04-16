Morning Pointe Reopens

Little more than a year since the tornadoes ripped through our community on easter sunday.

Morning pointe assisted living community was one of the many buildings destroyed.

Today, it officially reopened.

Several people today shared their experiences from that night, and how far they have come.

"there were 7 or 8 people in a circle and they had big signs saying welcome home and i just cried.

It was wonderful."

