ABC 10News at 7pm Top Stories

DEPUTIES ARE LOOKING FOR ASUSPECT..

AFTER A MAN WAS KILLEDNEAR SPRING VALLEY.DEPUTIES SAY A SHOOTING WASREPORTED JUST BEFORE 5:30TONIGHT..

AT HARNESS ANDPRESI-OCA STREETS.RIGHT NOW..

NO OTHER DETAILSABOUT THE VICTIM OR THE SHOOTERARE AVAILABLE.ABC 10NEWS WILL CONTINUE TOGATHER INFORMATION ONTHIS STORY..

AND BRING YOUDEVELOPMENTS THROUGHOUT THEEVENING.MAYOR TODD GLORIA TODAY PROPOSEDSPENDING NEARLYFIVE- BILLION DOLLARS..

AIMED ATGETTING SAN DIEGO OUT FROMTHE GRIPS OF THE PANDEMIC.GOOD EVENING, I'M KIMBERLY HUNT.AND I'M STEVE ATKINSON.THE BUDGET WILL BE BALANCEDAFTER THE CITY RECIEVED MORETHAN 300 MILLION DOLLARS INSTIMULUS FUNDS.ABC 10NEWS REPORTER JON HORNDESCRIBES THE SIX KEY AREASTHE MAYOR SAYS WILL GET THE CITYBACK ON TRACK.NORTHERN $3 BILLION AND THE SIXKEY AREAS THAT WILL GET THE CITYBACK ON TRACK.