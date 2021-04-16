Henderson Police looking for woman last seen July 2020

The Henderson Police Department is still looking for a missing woman who was last seen by family in July 2020.
35-year-old Cherllyn Beardall is 5-feet 9-inches tall, 115 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
