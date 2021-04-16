East Central Cross County’s Christian Balcer named Gatorade Player of the Year

East Central’s Christian Balcer has done it again as back-to-back recipient of the Mississippi Gatorade Cross County Runner of the Year.

Your cc in the coming days.

Your almost 25 about you central high school christian baltzer is the is back to back recipients of the mississippi dinner at cross- country border of the two 2/3 to 4 minutes 25 student athlete of the week ran a nine minute point 11 second 3200 meter breaking 20 holds the record of hornets district championship meet baltzer is running both cross- country and track mississippi college elsewhere in the awards department when the callahan scholar athletes announced yesterday.

We got a couple constitutional district.

It started with the girls recipien from saint patrick amounts isabel weatherman who excels in both cross-country and track an field.

As the boys recipients pass christian soccer into the standoff.

How fortunate in three years in a row pass christian male student to take home the honors supported the mhs 8061 overall