Union County woman breaks into business, steals company vehicle

Eden Dye is charged with burglary after police said she broke into a New Albany store early Thursday morning.

Authorities arrested a union county woman early this morning after she broke into a business and left with the company vehicle.

Brianna bynum spoke with the owner of magnolia soap in new albany who shared what the woman did for "three" hours while she was inside of the business std."

Camera footage showed eden dye changing clothes, writing on the company's white board and eventually stealing the keys to this van.

(pkg) when magnolia soap manager megan bynum arrived to her shop this morning, things were scattered everywhere.

Thankfully, a security camera allowed her to see who made the mess.

This woman who police identified as edin dye broke into the business and stayed three hours.

She stole the keys to the company vehicle before she went to a local apartment complex.

Chief chris robertson said thanks to camera footage, police identified dye and arrested her.

"its helps all law enforcement out to be able to figure out whose doing the crimes, try to identify them, solve