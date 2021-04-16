High School Baseball Roundup - April 15

Snider, Bishop Luers, Homestead, South Adams and Carroll all picked up big wins in action seen on FOX 55 on Thursday.

Let's hit the high school diamond... zach's legends in action today visiting snider... bottom two... panthers already up four... adding to it... domanick moon bangs a shot in to the left center gap for a double... two runs come home... makes it six nothing snider...top three now..

It's a 7-0 game... legends trying to get something going... runner on third... chris bauer sends a shot to third... grady tarney throws him out at first... but that gets gabriel oliva home from third..

North side on the board...but snider would answer... kade hinton hits a roller up the middle... legends can't make the play... deron swanson scores... snider takes this one tonight.... 13-3 the final... ???staying in the s-a-c... bishop luers taking on south side for a second time this week..

Knights won the first meeting 8-1..???and they jump on top early in this one... already 2-0 when we pick it up bottom of the first... nate heflin grounds out to the second baseman, but that'll score andrew hormann from third... luers scores three in the first to take a 3-0 lead..

???ensuing at-bat for south side... archers have an answer... with a runner on third, perry stow sends a chopper over the head of the third baseman... r-b-i single gets south side on the board..

???but they wouldn't score again after that... and the knights added plenty more... bottom of the inning..

That's saint francis commit lukas north bringing isaac zay home with the base knock..

Makes it a 4-1 game..???luers goes on to win by a final of 12-1 in five... ???staying at the ash centre... 4-a #8 homestead hosting bellmont..

Spartans come in riding a five game winning streak..???and if you haven't seen this team play, this kid right here is worth the price of admission on his own... carter mathison strikes out the side in the first inning..

Finished the day with 9 k's in just four innings of work..???oh and by the way... he hits bombs too... bottom of the first, the future indiana hoosier hammers his eighth home run of the season... two run blast gives homestead a 2-0 lead... mathison finishes the day with four runs batted in..???and he had plenty of help from his teammates... later in the inning... brennen weigert singles through the left side... that makes it 3-0 spartans..???and you can make it six straight wins for sparty... they roll in this one, 16-0 your final..

Let's head over to parkview field now... south adams taking on new haven today... dogs got on the board first... top two... bases loaded for vincent wallace... he gets plunked by the pitch... but hey an rbi is an rbi... gabe rich scores..

1-0 new haven... next batter... sam golden at the dish... he swings through strike three..

But the ball goes to the backstop..

Brings home connor cannon... makes it 2-0 dogs...bottom half of the frame..

Back come the stars... adam besser ropes a ball to left... it rolls all the way to the wall..

Nick miller chugs around from first to score... cuts the lead in half...next inning... james arnold bloops a ball in to right... it falls between two bulldog fielders...aidan wanner comes in to score..

Ties the game at two... it was all stars from there...south adams takes this one 9-2 the final... ???we make our way up to carroll high school... chargers trying to bounce back from last night's heartbreaking loss to leo as they host dekalb..???and will worrel had it working on the mound early... strikes out the side in the top of the second inning..

Worrel goes five innings, allows just four hits and two runs while punching out seven..???and his offense gave him plenty of support... already up 3-0 in the bottom of the second when cam niedens plates chandler joyal on this sacrafice groundout... chargers take a 4-0 lead..

???and they were far from done..

Later in the inning... jaydan duba lines one off the glove of the third baseman... another run comes home..

???carroll scores four in the second and five in the third on their way to a