More than 32,400 new Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Across northeast Indiana, 127 new COVID-19 cases and one new death was reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

69 thousand three hundred and 30 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

32 thousand four hundred 64 are now fully vaccinated.

Now a look at covid cases in indiana.one thousand four hundred and seven new positive cases reported today.the total is now over seven hundred and three thousand.no new deaths reported today...the total remains at 12 thousand seven hundred 89.in allen county... 0 new cases and one new death reported.the 7 day positivity rate in the state is five percent.

