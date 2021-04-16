Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal youngsters as they ease past Slavia Prague

Mikel Arteta labelled his youngsters a “joy to watch” as Arsenal put Slavia Prague to the sword to reach the Europa League semi-finals for the third time in four years.Academy graduates Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka both starred for the Gunners as they shocked the hosts with a fine first-half display, hitting three goals in six minutes en route to a 4-0 win on the night.Smith Rowe had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside before Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring, Alexandre Lacazette then converting a penalty after Saka was fouled before the England international added the third himself.