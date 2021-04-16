Daunte Wright Shooting: Hundreds Gather Outside Brooklyn Center PD For 5th Night Of Protests
For the 5th night in a row, protesters are gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department following the shooting death of Daunte Wright, Jeff Wagner reports (4:35).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - April 15, 2021