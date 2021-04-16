Mild Flu Season

News 1's kourtney williams joins us live now with more.

Flu season has been mild this year and healthcare professionals say we can thank masks for that nat sound infectious disease specialists warned the covid 19 pandemic could spiral into a twindemic when seasonal influenza hit.

Dr. larry simon says there wasnt an opportunity for influenza to spread through the population as it normally doessotbecause we were socially distancing, we were wearing masks and we were't having massive gatherings and so there just was't any opportunity for influenza to spread through the population like it normally does according to the cdc, 136 people were hospitalized for the flu between october and january... but in comparison, 400,000 people were hospitalized for the flu during the entire 2019020 season.

I's even impacting drug stores.

A report from rite aid found the business lost up to $100 million.

Fewer people are coming in for cold and flu medicine.the precautions w've been taking to prevent covid-19 like social distancing and wearing masks drastically reduced flu transmission... but that does't mean you should't take the virus seriously.sot for our family members who worry about getting the flu and dying because influenza still kills a lot of people okay i's still a very significant and serious illness when the pandemic restrictions are lifted and most people are vaccinated experts suspect the flu season will make a comeback.

