'Anti-riot' bill heads to the governor, DeSantis expected to sign

Florida’s “anti-riot” bill is headed to the governor, who has said he looks forward to signing it.
Thursday night, the controversial policy cleared its final hurdle— the Senate— in a near party-line vote, 23 to 17.
Florida’s “anti-riot” bill is headed to the governor, who has said he looks forward to signing it.
Thursday night, the controversial policy cleared its final hurdle— the Senate— in a near party-line vote, 23 to 17.
The measure was sent to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, as new protests erupted this week in a Minneapolis suburb..