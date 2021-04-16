YMCA vaccination site 4.15.21

THE Y-M-C-A HELPED VACCINATE PEOPLE TODAY...PARTNERING WITH WILD HEALTH TO HOST ITS SECOND VACCINE POP-UP.
Pop up Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic
VACCINES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE YMCA OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY AND WILD HEALTH.
WTVQ Lexington, KY
This time...200 vaccines were available at the y on west loudon.
On sunday, shots were available at the high street y.
The lexington-
A pop-up Covid-19 vaccination site will open this weekend at the YMCA in Lexington.