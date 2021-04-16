Goalkeeper Tim Melia to miss Sporting Kansas City's opener

Sporting Kansas City will be on the pitch Saturday at Red Bull Arena for the 2021 season opener against the New York Red Bulls, but the club's veteran starting goalkeeper, Tim Melia, won't be with them.

TIM is actually progressinSo I I would say that overhe has a chance to be backnot a long term thing, it'Um But we just have to deashort term, but I have allthe world and john um I thit's amazing when I look ahe's 19 years old, he's aUm and he's incredibly comas well.

He should be becagot incredible tools and uthat he's getting he deser