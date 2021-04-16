Spotify's desktop app now adds option to download albums

Audio streaming service Spotify's new desktop app refresh, which seems to be currently rolling out to users, has finally brought with it a very handy feature, album downloads.

According to The Verge, the app has supported downloading playlists to your computer for quite a while.

This new update should make it easier to keep your library managed if you want to keep the music going even when you're offline.

It is worth noting that this feature is limited to Premium subscribers and as per Spotify's documentation, free users will only be able to download podcasts.

Downloading an album works similarly to downloading a playlist.

Just navigate to the album's page and press the download button.

It should then be available the next time you go into Offline mode.