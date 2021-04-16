Falcons grab area lead with split

A walk off single from owen diodati... over at bob jones -- its a double header against florence..

Tied at eight in the bottom of the seventh brycen hammonds legs out a bunt to load the bases...that'll get the team pumped -- then its fisher moss at the plate...with a full count moss watches ball four -- bringing in the winning run for the patriots -- a walk off walk deserves a little bat flip and bob jones celebrates a 9-8 win in game one..

About a half our later -- the falcons and patriots are back on the diamond -- this time its florence getting active early with a liner to right...the patriots had cole molina on a short rope -- pulling after a hit and walk to start the inning and jonathan tatum comes in to get out of the early jam.a bunt would move the runners over but a low pitch gets away from soleez and tatum cant apply the tag in time -- one nothing falcons...later in the same at bat another ball gets pasted the catcher and this run can just walk in -- that game is currently in progress