A Cinderella Story Starstruck Movie

A Cinderella Story Starstruck Movie Trailer HD Trailer - Plot synopsis: The all-new musical film set in Dreary, Idaho stars Bailee Madison (A Week Away) as our modern-day heroine Finley Tremain and Michael Evans Behling (All American) as her charming romantic interest, Jackson Stone.

Other featured actors include April Telek (Chris Watts: Confession of a Killer) as the cruel stepmother, Valerian, and step-siblings Saffron and Kale, played respectively by Lillian Doucet-Roche (A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish) and Richard Harmon (The 100).

Finley Tremaine, a small-town farm girl, longs to spread her wings and soar as an aspiring performer.

When a Hollywood film crew arrives in her sleepy town, she is determined to land a role in the production and capture the attention of handsome lead actor Jackson Stone.

Unfortunately, a botched audition forces her to change course.

Now, disguised as cowboy “Huck,” Finley finally gets her big break.

But can she keep the charade a secret from everyone, including her evil stepmother and devious step-siblings?

OWN ON DIGITAL JUNE 29, 2021 and DVD JULY 13, 2021