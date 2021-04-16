What's Buried In The Back Yard Movie

What's Buried In The Back Yard Movie Trailer HD Trailer - Plot synopsis: David Vanowen (Ford Austin) buys a new house to restore but when digging a hole for a new septic tank, he discovers a large box filled with three million dollars in cash – and a dead body… Should he report the body and lose the money?

Or rebury it and pocket the cash?

Of course, David chooses the money, unfolding a series of consequences that lead us to truly discover What’s Buried in the Backyard.

Written and Directed by Michael P.

Blevins.