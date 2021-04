A TOUCH OF SIN Movie (2013)

A TOUCH OF SIN Movie (2013) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The Cannes prize-winner A Touch of Sin (2013) focuses on four people living across China who are driven to acts of violence.

An angry miner, enraged by corruption in his village; a migrant who discovers the infinite possibilities of owning a firearm; a receptionist at a sauna who is pushed to the limit by a client; and a young worker drifting through the foreign-owned factories and nightclubs of the south.