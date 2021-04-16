'Can face people's anger but can't see piles of bodies': Haryana health minister

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the government has to implement Covid-19 protocols strictly even if it irks people.

He added that they cannot afford to see piles of bodies.

“There are two ways to contain Covid, one of them is lockdown and it is not viable.

We want the lives to go on and people to be safe at the same time.

The other way to check the spread is strictness in following Covid-19 protocols.

I have asked officers to implement Covid rules strictly even if it irks people.

We can face people's anger but we cannot see piles of bodies.,” he said.

Vij added India's recovery rate is way more than other countries and fatality rate is less.

As per the Health Ministry, Haryana has over 27420 active cases while death toll is 3,316.