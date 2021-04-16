2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Driving Video

Hyundai today unveiled its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle.

The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market.

Santa Cruz boasts bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments.