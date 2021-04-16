COVID-19: India records highest ever spike of 2.17 lakh cases

COVID-19 situation continues to deteriorate across the country as there is no holding back to surge in cases.

A day after daily cases breached 2-lakh mark, in April 15 India reported 2,17,353 new cases.

Country's COVID caseload is at 1,42,91,917 with 15,69,743 active cases.

1,18,302 people were discharged in last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 1,25,47,866.

With 1,185 new deaths, death toll has mounted to 1,74,308.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,34,76,625 samples tested for COVID-19.

The COVID vaccination drive is underway across country.

So far 11,72,23,509 COVID vaccine jabs have been inoculated.