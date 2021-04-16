Pfizer CEO: New vaccine shot in 6-12 months may be needed | Oneindia News
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has sparked a whirldwind of discussions and memes on social media after he said that people would need a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine perhaps within 6 to 12 months of vaccination.

