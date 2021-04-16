COVID: Decision on existing restrictions in Karnataka on April 20

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on April 16 that existing restrictions in the state will continue till the next decision on night curfew.

"Night curfew will continue in 7 districts.

Cases have increased, we have collected all information after discussion with our officers.

We will take a call on extension (of night curfew) on April 20th, till then the existing restrictions will continue," the CM said.

"Don't need to compare our state with Delhi or other states, we have our own issues which need to be addressed as far as COVID is concerned, appropriate action will be taken to curb the COVID-19 in the state.

Same will continue till 20th April.

After that a meeting of experts will be called and call will be taken," he added.